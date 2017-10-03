US senator seeks cyber info from voting machine makers

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wyden wants to know how well prepared the country’s top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers. In letters shared with The Associated Press, Wyden asks the CEOs of six election technology firms to answer a range of questions detailing how they protect sensitive voter data and test their own internal security systems. Andrew Harnik, file AP Photo