University at Buffalo alum gives $4M to engineering school

A University at Buffalo alumnus who says the university changed his life has given $4 million to its engineering school.
The university announced the donation from 1976 graduate Stephen Still on Thursday.
Still spent most of his career in aviation after graduating from UB in 1976 and earning advanced degrees from Princeton University. The Reston, Virginia, resident co-founded and sold two companies, Seabury Airplane Planning Group LLC and Diio LLC.
He says his time at UB was transformational. Still's gift will create an endowment to support the Institute for Sustainable Transportation and Logistics, which will be renamed after him.
