Technology

West Virginia broadband panel wants more provider details

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 3:47 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia broadband panel is asking the federal government to require internet providers to offer more details in reports about their high-speed service offerings.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council requested better reports in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission. The letter says current practices let providers describe a misleading, inaccurate view of where they offer high-speed broadband.

Currently, providers must report services by census block, which can include both urban and rural areas. That means companies can claim services are provided to a census block, even if they are only offering broadband in the urban section.

The state panel wants the FCC to require address-level data for a more accurate picture. The letter notes that providers already have that level of data.

