Technology

Ill. House panel OKs bump stock ban; critics cry 'overreach'

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:20 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois House Democrats endorsed a ban on firearm trigger-modifications — including bump stocks like those used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The Judiciary committee advanced legislation 7-5 Tuesday. Des Plaines Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan says his legislation would ban "a device used to kill and injure as many people as possible."

Critics say he's overreaching. Todd Vandermyde of the National Rifle Association says it would make criminals of legal gun owners who use after-market devices to make guns shoot faster.

Bump stocks were found on 12 of the rifles stockpiled by the gunman who killed 58 at a Las Vegas concert Oct. 1. They don't affect the trigger but allow more rapid firing.

The national NRA has asked federal officials to examine bump stocks but opposes a ban.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited the Fort Worth Stock Show with mayor Betsy Price, pausing to talk about goats before heading in to the rodeo.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats 0:37

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats
VIDEO: NYT: Is Apple Right in Defying the F.B.I.? 1:35

VIDEO: NYT: Is Apple Right in Defying the F.B.I.?
Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated 1:16

Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated

View More Video