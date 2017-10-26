Technology

Deputies: Prospective buyer shoots iPhone seller in the head

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:53 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A Florida woman who was trying to sell an iPhone through the online app Offer Up was shot in the head when she met up with the prospective buyer.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Gina Carter tells news outlets the injuries the woman suffered Sunday aren't life-threatening. Detectives are trying to find the man.

Carter says the man asked the woman and her fiance to take him to an ATM. Security cameras captured the man walking inside a convenience store and pretending to use the ATM. When he returned, the couple noted he was acting strangely.

Carter says the man pulled out a gun and demanded both their phones. As they drove away, he fired a shot.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

