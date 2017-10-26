Technology

Colorado department's failed computer system costs taxpayers

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:08 PM

DENVER

A Colorado communications official has confirmed that the state Department of Transportation paid $340,000 for a cloud computer backup system that never went live.

KCNC-TV reported Wednesday that its investigation into the system found the department paid nearly $16,000 per month for almost two years.

Amy Ford, the department's communications director, says the system wasn't as secure as the department needed. She called it a process that didn't work in favor of taxpayers' funds.

KCNC-TV found the department entered into a contract in 2015 to purchase 2,100 licenses from Hewlett-Packard. Ford said officials worked with experts to get the system running, but it couldn't meet the department's security requirements.

She says the department now has a more expense deal with Hewlett-Packard, but that this system's security is "military grade."

