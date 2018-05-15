Here's how Midlands restaurants fared during health inspections

Midlands restaurant Inspection reports
This database contains the posted grades for restaurants and other establishments inspected by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties.
The health department regularly inspects restaurants, delis, school cafeterias, grocery stores, retail meat markets, bakeries, seafood markets and convenience stores.
Why do we publish this data? Public health is an important aspect of any society. The Department of Health and Environmental Control checks restaurants for many hazards, including proper food storage, sanitation and preparation. Inspection grades are included here because they fall under the public interest and are available to inform consumers of potential risks or hazards.
Search tips: To search by restaurant or store, type in all or part of a name in the "Facility" field. (Example: "chipotle" or "chip" or "chipotle mexican grill".) You can also search by address or cast a wider net by searching a city.
Note that results are returned in 1000-record increments, but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your parameters specific.
How old is the data and where does it come from? The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control hosts a database on its website with inspection grades and PDFs of final reports. The data above was provided after a Freedom of Information Act request.
