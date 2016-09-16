Six names suggested for new Cayce school

Six names are proposed for a new elementary school in Cayce due to open next fall.
Names under consideration by the Lexington 2 School Board are Cayce, Otarre, Twin Rivers, Cherokee Path, Cayce Point and 12th Street.
The list suggested by an advisory panel of seven school and community leaders reflects local geography and Native American heritage.
The school near 12th Street and Taylor Avenue is one of two new ones being built in the Cayce-West Columbia area.
Both are part of a $225 million package of improvements approved by voters in a 2014 referendum.
