Here’s what downtown roads to avoid Friday for the Tunnel to Towers 5K

If you see firefighters running at a steady page while wearing full gear in downtown Columbia Friday afternoon, there’s probably no reason to panic.
They are likely participating in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and will shut down a few streets downtown.
The 5K raises money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps support first responders and service members.
The foundation is named after firefighter Stephen Siller, who died at the Twin Towers Sept. 11, 2001.
Siller had finished a shift at Brooklyn’s Squad 1 when he heard about the plane hitting the World Trade Center. He tried to drive to the scene , but roads were closed at that point. He then strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and died at the Twin Towers.
The following roads will be closed Friday:
▪ The start and finish at 1000-1100 Lincoln Street and 900 Senate Street in front of Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center will be closed starting at 5 p.m. and reopen around 10 p.m.
▪ The eastbound lands of Gervais Street in between the bridge and Assembly Street will be closed at 6:45 p.m. and reopen around 7:45 p.m.
▪ Westbound lanes of Gervais Street between the bridge and Huger Street will be closed at 6:45 p.m. and reopen around 7:45 p.m. All westbound traffic on Gervais Street will detour northbound onto Huger Street.
▪ The westbound lanes of Blossom Street between the bridge and Assembly Street will be closed at 6:45 p.m. and reopen by about 8:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes will remain open.
