USC fans not bogged down by new bag policy at Gamecocks’ home opener

Danielle Fox couldn’t wait to go to her first game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecock freshman from Maryland has been to Division I football games all over, but she’s always heard that no atmosphere compares to a University of South Carolina game.
“I’m just so excited to get in there and Sandstorm,” said her friend Alley Brokaw, another freshman transplanted from out of state.
But there was one thing they said they could do without for their first USC football experience: the stadium’s new bag policy, which limits the size of bags that fans carry into the stadium unless the bags are clear plastic.
If the new bag policy was a cramp in some fans’ style, it wasn’t widely apparent around the stadium. Hundreds, if not thousands, of women were sporting clear totes and cross-body bags, many of them emblazoned with Gamecock logos and designs, for the team’s first home game of the season.
Fans were warned that bags that were not see-through and did not meet the new size restriction – roughly the size of a hand – would not be allowed inside the stadium. But bag checkers appeared to be granting leniency to ladies whose bags slightly and, in some cases, obviously, exceeded the size limit.
Lines at most entry gates appeared to be moving at typical paces.
At one gate, a woman carrying an oversized purple Coach purse grimaced as a bag checker explained to her the new rule, holding up the growing line behind her. The woman emptied the contents of her bag into a gallon-sized clear bag, which were abundantly available outside the stadium and at the gates, and flattened and folded her purse into another gallon-sized bag. She was allowed in.
Penny Mills of Spartanburg was in town to visit her sophomore son, Tanner, for USC’s Parents Weekend. A veteran fan, Mills said she gets goosebumps at the mere thought of seeing the team rush onto the field to the sound of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a popular Gamecock tradition.
While she had looked forward to sporting her USC-themed Dooney & Bourke pocketbook, Mills said she wasn’t disappointed to make the switch to a USC-themed clear tote, which she easily found at a sports store back home. She said she thinks the clear-bag policy is a good safety feature for the stadium.
“I think it’s good because of all the terrorism in the world,” Mills said. “You see it happening in all other places, and there’s nowhere you can rule out.”
Plus, she said, her clear tote “is bigger than my pocketbook. I can fit more junk in it.”
Several event staff members said that, by and large, fans were aware of the new bag policy as they made their way into the gates,
Even East Carolina fans had been warned of what not to bring to the game, some said.
Tailgating at the State Fairgrounds, ECU fans Perry and Joann Via of Kernersville, N.C., weren’t thrilled about the clear-bag policy, though Joann had come appropriately prepared. She had run into a bag size issue at a Carolina Panthers game once and didn’t want that to happen at Williams-Brice.
“A lady’s pocketbook is very important. It carries a lot of valuable things that other people can use during the game,” Perry Via said. “The first thing you always do is ask Mom or the lady in the group, ‘Hey, do you have this? Hey, do you have fingernail clippers? Hey, do you have ... whatever?’”
Bags aside, though, the Vias were just ready to see some football and experience a new school’s traditions.
“I like to go to different stadiums to see what the atmosphere and ... whatever it is that people get excited about,” Perry Via said.
