Photos: 2016 Jubilee Festival

Here, comedian Akintunde entertains the crowd with his "rebirth of comedy" brand of humor that is family friendly. Akintunde touched on topics including cheap underarm deodorant, his dislike of dogs and how people treat dogs like people, baldness, and how every family has that one embarassing family member.
Here, Paula Bess of Columbia takes video of Katera performing while her yorkie "Biscuit" watches and listens to the music.
Here, Jackie Utley of Columbia enjoys a good laugh while listening to the comedian Akintunde.
Here, Jonathan Nance of "Jonathan Nance & The Entourage" performs for the crowd.
Here, Columbia musician Katera performs during the festival including a cover of Prince's "Kiss."
Here, the entertainment included a variety of types of music and comedian Akintunde.
Here, Audrey Davis, left, of Lexington and Arlene Gates of West Columbia a bit of history about Celia Mann.
Here, George Houston of Columbia looks at old photographs of family members and residents of the Mann-Simons house.
THere, John Sherrer with the City of Columbia tells the history, including the family tree, of the historic Mann-Simons Site to the Gamble family of Columbia. From left, Kylen, Lisa and Bobby Gamble.
Here, the newly designed museum includes artifacts found on site, photos and interesting facts from the history of the historic Mann-Simons Site.
Here, "ghost" structures outline buildings that were on the property in the past.
Here, a volunteer with the City of Columbia Lois Carlisle paints a rainbow on the face of four-year-old Raven Lindler of Columbia.
Here, Betty Robinson of Columbia shops for traditional African wear at a vendor's booth during the festival.
