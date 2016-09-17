Jubilee Festival 2016

The 38th annual Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture filled Richland and Marion streets in Columbia on Sept. 17, 2016. The festival features live music and stand-up comedy, artist demonstrations, vendors and activities. This year's festival marks the reopening of the renovated Mann-Simons Site, which celebrates the rich history of multiple generations of an African-American family who prospered in Columbia from the antebellum period through the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement.

Local

Panic Motorsports in West Columbia

Ten years ago Steve and Becca Bertok, owners of Panic Motorsports, launched their race-car building and racing business. Today the team is looking to expand at their West Columbia location.

Crime & Courts

Police save man with talk of Gamecocks, football

The rescue is shown on body-worn camera video captured by the Columbia Police Department and edited by The State newspaper. Blackmore and two other officers, along with two EMS workers, responded to the 3600 block of Farrow Road and found the man crying, sitting on the guardrail with his feet dangling over S.C. 277.

Military News

Fort Jackson graduates basic trainees days before 9/11 anniversary

Fort Jackson graduated its latest group of basic trainees on Thursday, three days before the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The fort also is observing its 100th birthday this year. As part of The State's coverage of the fort's centennial, we followed several members of this group of trainees as they prepared for and went through basic training.

Editor's Choice Videos