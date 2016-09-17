Local
Jubilee Festival 2016
The 38th annual Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture filled Richland and Marion streets in Columbia on Sept. 17, 2016. The festival features live music and stand-up comedy, artist demonstrations, vendors and activities. This year's festival marks the reopening of the renovated Mann-Simons Site, which celebrates the rich history of multiple generations of an African-American family who prospered in Columbia from the antebellum period through the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement.