Child found wandering alone on Gaston street

According to reports, a young child was found alone on a street by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on Saturday.
The child reportedly was found after 5 p.m. on the 1500 block of Woodtrail Drive after deputies received a call. According to WIS.com, initial attempts to to locate the parents were unsuccessful and the child was placed into emergency protective custody, but the parents were ultimately found by deputies who canvassed the neighborhood.
It wasn’t reported if the child was returned to the parents’ custody or if any charges were filed, but the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said an investigation remains open.
