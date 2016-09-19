After child found in Gaston on Saturday, parents located Monday

After finding a small child wandering in Gaston on Saturday, Lexington County deputies located the boy’s parents Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Woodtrail Drive in Gaston at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about a child who had wandered from his home, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.
Investigators checked with neighbors to try to find the child’s parents and placed him into emergency protective custody. They found the parents Monday.
“Our investigation into this incident is still open,” Myrick said. “No charges have been filed.”
Comments