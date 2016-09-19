Salute to Doolittle Raiders taking shape at Springdale school

New plans call for Springdale Elementary School to feature an aviation design as a salute to the Doolittle Raiders, who trained during World War II at what’s now Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
The exterior would suggest airplane hangars while historical markers and memorabilia commemorating the famed 1942 American air raid on Japan would be placed inside the school located less than a mile north of the airport.
Those changes are part of a renovation coming from a $225 million package of improvements at Lexington 2 schools approved by voters in 2014.
“It’s something we’re excited about,” Superintendent Bill James said of the idea.
The proposed look is imaginative, School Board member Brad Giles said.
“It’s a great concept,” said Giles, who was a member of an advisory panel that recommended school improvements across Lexington 2 in 2014. “This was not something we envisioned.”
Plans call for a major refurbishing of the 49-year-old school that serves nearly 550 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Work is due to start next spring and be completed by fall 2018.
The theme emerged from discussion with residents in the town of 2,800 as a tribute to local history.
Crews that took part in the raid volunteered for the special mission not knowing what it was, then began their training at a former military air base on the western edge of what became Springdale when the Lexington County town was formed in 1955.
The Doolittle Raiders got their name from famed aviator Jimmy Doolittle, who led the group in an unusual – some said doomed – attempt to launch heavy Army bombers from the deck of an aircraft carrier. The successful bombing of Imperial Japan’s capital came just months after Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor and was a shot in the arm for U.S. morale.
The go-ahead for Springdale Elementary’s new look is on hold until the school board receives a price tag. But the design appears “doable” with the $8 million set aside for the remodeling, James said.
One more change might accompany the new look.
Discussions will be held among teachers, students and families on switching the longtime school mascot from Dolphins to Raiders, Principal Hope Vrana said.
