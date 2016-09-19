One dead after two-vehicle collision, closing part of Monticello Rd.

One person has died following a serious two-car crash, which closed a portion of Monticello Road on Monday.
The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m., near the intersection of Monticello (SC-215) and Bruton roads in the Arlington Estates area of Columbia, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision shut down that portion of Monticello Road in all directions, said Columbia Fire Department public information officer Capt. Brick Lewis, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
The collision occurred when the driver of a 2005 Lincoln Towncar, heading northbound on Monticello, drove left of center for an unknown reason and struck a southbound 2011 International tow truck head on, said Southern.
The driver of the Lincoln wasn’t wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on the scene, according to Southern. Matt Anderson, 45, the driver of the tow truck, was wearing his seat belt and was taken to an area hospital, although Southern said he sustained no injuries.
The identity of the driver of the Lincoln will be released by the Richland County Coroner.
.@ColaFire @SCDPS_PIO trooper on scene of fatal wreck in Monticello Road & Baton Rd Monticello closed TFN pic.twitter.com/N9i8N727je— Rich Wandover (@RichWandover) September 19, 2016
