Park plan for Chapin mixes family fun, nature on 18 acres

A mix of traditional features with family appeal was suggested Tuesday in a plan for new public park in Chapin.
Recommendations include trails paved and unpaved, an amphitheater of up to 500 seats, a playground and a splash pad on an 18-acre site around Town Hall.
“It’s a place where adults can get together and children can play,” resident Ron Waldhour said during the plan’s unveiling Tuesday.
The park would be the first in the growing Lexington County town of 1,700 residents, but the third in the area around it.
Its features would differ from the sports fields and indoor recreation available at Crooked Creek Park and an unnamed facility on Epting Camp Road opening in spring.
The proposed park is designed to complement the other two, Mayor Skip Wilson said.
“It doesn’t compete with the others around here,” he said. “It enhances them.”
The package can be modified, landscape planner Morgan Grimball said. “It’s a concept at this point,” he told a dozen residents and officials. “There are still some things to be ironed out.”
One extra feature proposed moves a former train depot to a setting along nearby railroad tracks, eventually making it a local history museum.
Creating the park is estimated to cost up to $2 million and probably will be done in stages, town officials say.
Some or all of the project might be paid for with revenue from a local tax that Town Council is starting to consider. The tax would be two pennies on the dollar on restaurant meals, take-out food, festival food and some snacks.
It’s estimated the tax would produce $330,000 a year, officials said.
