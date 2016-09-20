Overhead power lines staying put on penny-funded Atlas and Clemson roads

Atlas Road and Clemson Road will not get their utility lines moved underground as part of transportation penny tax-funded road widening projects, County Council decided Tuesday.
It would cost more than $3 million per mile to move overhead power and communications lines underground for both projects, according to estimates provided to council. The total cost to underground utilities on Atlas Road would be about $9.1 million, and the cost for Clemson Road would be about $6.1 million.
Atlas Road is planned to be widened to three lanes between Bluff and Shop roads and five lanes between Shop and Garners Ferry roads.
Clemson Road is planned to be widened to five lanes between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive.
