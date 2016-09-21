Removal of flood debris starts around 2 Lexington ponds

Cleanup of 11-month-old flood debris is under way around Old Mill Pond and Gibson Pond in Lexington.
Removal of downed trees and other material downstream of the dams at both ponds is expected to take two months, town officials predict.
After that work is finished, a temporary wall will be installed in Old Mill Pond to shift Twelve Mile Creek back into its longtime channel.
That project is designed as better flood protection for traffic on Main Street while efforts continue to rebuild the earthen dam at the pond after it ruptured Oct. 4 during record rain.
The cleanup and diversion wall will be paid for by $702,000 in federal disaster recovery aid, officials said.
