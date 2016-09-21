Local

Inabinet is new managing partner at McGregor & Co.

Elizabeth C. Inabinet has been elected managing partner at McGregor & Co., a South Carolina accounting, auditing, tax and management services firm. Inabinet, who has extensive experience in governmental and non-profit auditing, previously worked in the firm’s Orangeburg office. A St. Matthews resident, Inabinet also provides individual and business tax services to clients. She has been a certified public accountant since 1990.

