The 38th annual Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture filled Richland and Marion streets in Columbia on Sept. 17, 2016. The festival features live music and stand-up comedy, artist demonstrations, vendors and activities. This year's festival marks the reopening of the renovated Mann-Simons Site, which celebrates the rich history of multiple generations of an African-American family who prospered in Columbia from the antebellum period through the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement.