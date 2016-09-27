Man identified after dying in Cayce crash that flipped his car

Officials have released the name of a man who died in a three-vehicle crash Monday at about 7 a.m.
George Monroe Smith, 64, of West Columbia, was traveling in the 2200 block of Airport Boulevard near Stratford Road when his car left the right side of the roadway, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Smith’s car struck two vehicles – both unoccupied and legally parked – and then overturned, Fisher said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy conducted Monday revealed that Smith died of a medical event unrelated to the wreck, Fisher said.
Smith was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The coroner’s office and the Cayce Department of Public Safety continue to investigate.
