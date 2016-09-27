Body cams will cost $716,000 more for 350 Richland sheriff’s deputies

Body-worn cameras are a small step closer to being issued to 350 Richland County sheriff’s deputies.
The sheriff’s department is asking Richland County Council to approve more than $716,000 this year for cameras, associated technology, data storage and salaries for two employees to manage the information collected.
The issue of video-recording police encounters has been of high national interest after a string of high-profile police shootings. The most recent was the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.
A South Carolina law signed in June 2015, spurred by the shooting death of Walter Scott at the hands of a North Charleston police officer, requires all of the state’s roughly 300 law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras as they can afford to. The law, though, does not specify who is responsible for paying for the cameras.
The state provided some money. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department recently got $132,000 in one-time state funding for cameras and video storage technology.
As the state’s largest sheriff’s department, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott’s department employs 600 sworn personnel. The body cameras would go to 350 officers in six units: uniformed patrol, canine, special response, community action, traffic safety and the fugitive task force.
On Tuesday, a County Council committee forwarded to the full council a question on whether to dip into the county’s savings account to pay the remainder of the $716,446 the sheriff’s department says it needs to purchase the body camera equipment from Taser. That money was not budgeted in the countywide budget council passed in July.
The sheriff’s department’s agreement with Taser would include 350 backup cameras, at no additional cost, for a total of 700 cameras.
The entire purchase and service agreement with Taser also would include data storage. It also would cover technology to automatically activate the cameras under certain circumstances, including when an officer pulls his or her Taser from its holster or when two officers come into contact with one another.
The sheriff’s department estimates it will cost about $534,000 each year for the next four years to maintain the body cameras, which council would have to work into its annual budget. The department would receive new, updated equipment every two years at no additional cost, Deputy Chief Chris Cowan said.
The sheriff’s department received $26.3 million, not including the cost of body cameras, in county taxpayer funding for the year spanning July 2016 to June 2017.
The Columbia Police Department had issued body-worn cameras to about 270 officers as of August.
County Council is expected to consider the funding request next Tuesday. Council will have to vote three times and hold a public hearing before the funding is finalized.
