Photos: Books 2 Boys

Cocky has some fun with kids during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia sports celebrities attended the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday. USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin, Cocky, USC cheerleaders and former USC and NFL player Corey Miller joined the mayor at a book fair event for boys in the 1st through 5th grades. The boys were able to choose from among 1,500 books.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin, talks about the importance of reading to a group of children during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday.
Anthony Barrera, 8, picks a book during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday.
Braydon Marshall picks some books during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday.
Cincere Woode is tickled from behind by Mayor Steve Benjamin during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday. USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin, Cocky, USC cheerleaders and former USC and NFL player Corey Miller joined the mayor at a book fair event for boys in the 1st through 5th grades. The boys were able to choose from among 1,500 books.
South Carolina cheerleaders perform the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday.
Randy Heath, career coach at Richland Library, high-fives kids as they prepare to pick books during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday. USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin, Cocky, USC cheerleaders and former USC and NFL player Corey Miller joined mayor Steve Benjamin at a book fair event for boys in the 1st through 5th grades. The boys were able to choose from among 1,500 books.
Mayor Steve Benjamin performs a card trick to a group of children during the Books 2 Boys initiative at Martin Luther King Park in Five Points Tuesday. USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin, Cocky, USC cheerleaders and former USC and NFL player Corey Miller joined the mayor at a book fair event for boys in the 1st through 5th grades. The boys were able to choose from among 1,500 books.
