Columbia firefighter injured while putting out house fire

The Columbia Fire Department reported a firefighter was injured while on the job early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 1072 Grover Wilson Road near Blythewood at 1:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved structure, according to a Tweet from the department.
DELAY 1:30am-crews on scene fully involved structure fire 1072 Grover Wilson Rd 1 FF sustained non life-threatening injury #scnews— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 28, 2016
While working the scene, a firefighter reportedly sustained a non-life threatening injury.
Two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire but were not injured.
The department reported the home is complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments