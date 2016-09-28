Local

Columbia firefighter injured while putting out house fire

The Columbia Fire Department reported a firefighter was injured while on the job early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 1072 Grover Wilson Road near Blythewood at 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved structure, according to a Tweet from the department.

While working the scene, a firefighter reportedly sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire but were not injured.

The department reported the home is complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

