Man charged with arson surrenders to authorities

A man suspected in a house fire that displaced 2 adults and 2 children on Sunday night, September 25, surrendered to a Columbia Fire Department investigator, chief Aubrey Jenkins said in a news release Wednesday.
Steven Michael Baynes, 51, was charged with arson 3rd degree and burglary.
Columbia fire units were sent to a house fire at 115 Easy Street at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters entered the house and were able to put out the bedroom fire. No one was at home at the time of the blaze. Damage to the home was estimated at $55,000, the fire department said.
Baynes was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday night. .
