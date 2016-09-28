Safer state parks: SC parks have defibrillators

South Carolina’s state parks are now safer for visitors who have heart conditions.
The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism announced this week that all 47 of South Carolina’s state parks have now been equipped with heart defibrillators.
The devices deliver a small electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.
PRT says grants from the state Office of Rural Health and the South Carolina Chapter of the American College of Cardiologists provided money toward the more than $55,000 needed to buy the devices.
Several hospitals and local rescue units also donated. And an Eagle Scout in Pawleys Island raised money to buy two of the defibrillators.
