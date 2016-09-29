Dams propped up property values for years; now owners must decide whether to rebuild

Dry lake beds aren’t hard to find in South Carolina, a year after the worst flood many people can remember.
But in some areas, the scenery is expected to change.
Property owners are preparing the first applications to rebuild dams in Columbia’s Gills Creek watershed since the storm hit last October. By next summer, water could be covering what became weed-filled mud flats at Lower Rockyford Lake, Cary Lake and Upper Rockyford Lake.
Property owners at Ulmer’s Pond, several miles away in eastern Richland County, already have applied for a reconstruction permit and await word on whether the request will be approved, as proposed, by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Since the storm, dozens of people who own dams have applied for state approval to repair the structures — 33 permits to fix damage have been issued. However, few, if any, have asked DHEC for permission to reconstruct blown-out dams, the agency reports. The process has been expensive and time-consuming for private landowners seeking to hire engineers to design new dams.
Now, some homeowners groups have secured funding for the work and are moving to get their reconstruction projects launched. More than 50 state-regulated dams and an untold number of unregulated ones breached during the October 2015 flood.
Plans to restore dams in the Columbia area are part of a nearly year-long recovery effort by pond owners trying to regain what they lost: the water that made their life pleasant.
Erich Miarka, director of the Gills Creek Watershed Association, said many people miss the lakes that for generations have enhanced property values. That’s certainly the case in the watershed he patrols. Gills Creek and its tributaries are effectively one long string of lakes from northeast Richland to Lake Katherine in southeast Columbia.
“These lakes are so old and they’ve been part of the community for so long; hundreds of people have built homes around them,” he said. “There is kind of an understanding that if these lakes don’t get built back, people’s property values are going to go down.”
Property owners at Lower Rockyford Lake will likely spend about $1 million rebuilding their dam and restoring the waterway between Trenholm Road and Decker Boulevard, said homeowners group leader David Jacobs.
Other dam owners face similar costs, but property owners at the two Rockyford lakes and Cary Lake recently approved special tax districts to raise money for dam construction and maintenance. They effectively voted themselves a tax increase because the dams were so important to their communities.
“To build a new dam and get the funding for it has been a pretty long endeavor,” Jacobs said of efforts to restore Lower Rockyford Lake. “It’s been costly to the people who have to fund it. But we are making progress, and I guess that’s the good news.”
Reconstruction is expected to be completed in four to six months, Jacobs said. Engineers for both Rockyford lakes have told DHEC they expect to submit reconstruction applications by the second week in October, the agency’s John Litton said.
Property owners seeking to rebuild likely will face more rigid standards and greater state oversight than when the original structures were built long ago, state officials and engineers say.
“When they are repaired and modified, they will have more robust designs and be built using today’s construction standards,” David Baize, who oversees DHEC’s water bureau, said.
Some dams were considered sub-par even before the flood washed them away. They had not been built to withstand such floods — and South Carolina had spent so little on inspections that many were not properly monitored by the state’s threadbare dam safety program.
Today, state regulators say they now have twice the staffing to monitor dams because of a budget increase. State legislators also are considering tighter regulations for dams built in heavily developed areas, although passing a tougher law could be a challenge because of rural opposition.
Depending on the dam to be built, different soil types might become required for construction. Concrete might have to be added to the new structure. New rules could also require higher-volume spillways, which release water from ponds during heavy rains, much like bathtub drains that prevent overflowing.
Jacobs said the dam at Lower Rockyford Lake will be stronger than the aging earthen structure that blew out in early October 2015. The lake was built in the early 1900s, records show.
Another factor that could result in stronger dams is the state’s decision to reclassify some of structures from low-hazard to high-hazard dams. The tightest state restrictions are on high-hazard dams.
Statewide, DHEC has reclassified eight dams to the high-hazard category and announced plans to regulate two dams that previously did not fall under state oversight. Among those is the Pine Tree dam, a once-unregulated structure near Columbia’s Decker Boulevard. That dam’s failure has been blamed for flooding downstream.
Miarka and Gerrit Jobsis, a southeast regional director for the environmental group American Rivers, said they don’t expect conservation groups to oppose dam reconstruction. Congaree Rivekeeper Bill Stangler agreed.
“If they go through the process and do it right, I don’t see us” opposing a rebuilding permit, Stangler said.
Not all of the regulated dams that broke during the storm will be rebuilt. DHEC knows of at least five waterways where dam owners are unlikely to reconstruct, the agency says. Some property owners can’t afford the $1 million or so reconstruction price tag.
Jobsis, whose group generally favors removing dams, said he will be working with property owners to help them secure money to remove what’s left of their dams. Jobsis said the federal government could provide significant funding to remove dams as part of projects to restore natural creek systems.
The dam at Lake Elizabeth is among three in Richland County unlikely to be rebuilt, according to DHEC. Property owners around the former lake north of Columbia notified the agency recently that they will not try to rebuild the earthen structure. They have previously said they did not have the money for the reconstruction, which could cost more than $1 million.
The decision not to rebuild could resolve an impasse that has affected motorists traveling between Columbia and Blythewood. U.S. 21, which connects the two communities, ran across the top of the Lake Elizabeth dam. But because the dam was privately owned, the S.C. Department of Transportation balked at restoring the road.
Now, the DOT possibly could proceed to build a bridge across the creek running through the former spot of the Lake Elizabeth dam. All told, at least 11 roads that ran across damaged or broken dams remain closed since the storm. Nine of those are in the Columbia area and include roads across dams at both Rockyford lakes and Cary Lake.
