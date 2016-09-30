Carolina Water Service pollution case dismissed by federal judge

COLUMBIA, SC A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the town of Lexington by a private utility accused of polluting the lower Saluda River.
U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour said issues raised by Carolina Water Service against the EPA and the town of Lexington do not fall within federal jurisdiction.
The highly technical Carolina Water Service suit is one of at least three legal cases sparked by the company's failure for years to remove a discharge pipe from the state-designated scenic river west of Columbia. The Congaree Riverkeeper blames Carolina Water for pollution in the Saluda, but the company disputes that.
Carolina Water Service’s case, filed late last year, centered round whether the EPA had the authority to recognize Lexington as a regional wastewater provider and how the utility could link its troubled Interstate 20 treatment plant in with the town’s regional system. The company claims it has been trying to tie in with regional sewers, but government obstacles have made that difficult.
But in her ruling Thursday, Seymour said the specific questions raised aren’t within her purview. The state government is the authority to recognize regional wastewater providers, she said.
The company and the town of Lexington have been fighting for years over how -- and whether -- the I-20 plant could be tied in regional sewage. Both have accused the other of refusing to negotiate. Meanwhile, the company continues to release treated sewage into the river, one of the area’s most popular recreational attractions.
Sewage discharges to the lower Saluda are a continuing concern to business people who rent kayaks and to environmentalists worried about water quality.
The other legal disputes over Carolina Water’s discharges could drag out in court longer.
Carolina Water has appealed a state decision to deny a discharge permit for the I-20 plant. The other case is a Clean Water Act lawsuit by the Congaree Riverkeeper against Carolina Water over sewage discharges and the company’s failure to tie in with the regional system.
The utility has been under state orders since 1994 to connect with regional sewers, rather than continue to discharge to the river, as soon as a regional system is availalbe. That occurred in 1999, but Carolina Water and the regional provider -- Lexington -- have not been able to agree on a deal.
While environmentalists and Lexington officials say Carolina Water has been reluctant to tie in with regional sewers, the company says the town has not acted in good faith in trying to strike an agreement.
Comments