Local

September 30, 2016 3:43 PM

Downtown Lexington expecting road closure to finish Project Icehouse

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington officials will close a portion of a well-traveled road near downtown as part of the construction of a new entertainment venue.

A portion of South Church Street will close starting Monday due to Project Icehouse Amphitheater, according to a news release from the Town of Lexington

The road will close Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The construction is expected to last for about two weeks.

Officials previously reported a grand opening for the amphitheater is set for Oct. 11.

Town officials warned there could be lengthy delays for drivers and to look for alternative routes

For more information, contact the Lexington’s transportation department at (803) 359-1027.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

A year later, flood victim recalls event and continues restoring her furniture

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos