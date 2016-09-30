Columbia complaint center now a 24-hour in-house operation

Thousands of people who report problems to the city of Columbia now have a 24-hour response center staffed by municipal workers to resolve complaints faster.
On Friday, the Customer Care Center that had been outsourced to a private answering service on weekends, converted to using city employees to answer calls throughout the week.
On average, 7,000 people call the center weekly to make inquiries or file complaints about water or sewer bills, utility services or problems with animals, city officials said.
The center does not deal with police, fire or medical emergencies.
The phone number at the center is (803) 545-3300.
