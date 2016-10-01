Photos: State House rally for African Americans shot by police

Allie Morrison and Austin Morey hold up signs during rally at the South Carolina State House.
Rally goers hold up signs facing Gervais street during rally at the South Carolina State House.
Professor Kirt Moody holds a "White Silence Costs Black Lives" sign during candle light vigil held at the South Carolina State House.
Jessica Baxter holds up a sign reading "Pro Black" during Candle Light Vigil at the South Carolina State House.
Best friends Claire Kouns and Naja Copeland stand together facing traffic with signs during rally at the State House Grounds.
A group of protesters hold up signs during Candle light vigil at the South Carolina State House.
Loren Adams stands with a sign reading "Silence is Complicity" at s rally.
Christina Cameron looks over the 195 candles on display to represent the people of color killed by law enforcement so far this year.
