More classrooms coming to Chapin – and maybe more schools, too

1:13 Rally draws support from racially diverse crowd at SC State House Pause

1:30 The Bakery at BullStreet

2:24 A year later, flood victim recalls event and continues restoring her furniture

11:21 Richland 1 chief Craig Witherspoon grilled by parents, asked to resign

0:51 Heart Walk with the mayor and Marcus Lattimore

2:02 Flood victim Shafeka Carter receives inspirational gift

0:59 Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers

1:00 Where are we now one year after the flood

1:27 Columbia police surprise Five Points Chick-fil-A customers

2:35 Family wants closure a year after 2015 flood death

0:33 The Kingsman Que and Brew in Lexington