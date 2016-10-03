United Way aims to raise $2 million to repair flood-damaged homes

Mayor Steve Benjamin, members of his staff and ex-USC running back Marcus Lattimore walked Thursday down Main Street to commemorate World Heart Day. The walk from City Hall to the State House was intended to draw attention to a leading cause of death in Columbia.
Shafeka Carter has an inspirational plaque about overcoming adversity on front porch of her home in Pine Glen neighborhood that was rebuilt after being flooded last fall. She received it from a friend.
Cathy Cobbs and her family decided if they were going to rebuild thier house, it would have to have a front porch so they could greet the community they bonded with after being submerged in flood water on October 4, 2015.
It took two days to recover Sampson "Twon" Pringle’s body after he was swept away by flood waters in October 2015. Firefighters found him in Cary Lake, just downstream from where his truck broke down. Pringle left behind Smith, two daughters, his mother and two sisters.
17 people died in the October 2015 South Carolina flood. Hundreds of families were displaced while their homes were torn down and rebuilt after being flooded or inundated with mold in the wake of the storm. University of South Carolina professor Patrice Franz Penney explains how the traumatic events of the storm affected children 1 year later.
Historic rainfall across the Midlands in October 2015 caused dam failures and massive flooding in many parts of Richland and Lexington counties. The State newspaper recreates the major catastrophes that struck the Columbia area, which resulted in nine deaths and hundreds of millions in financial losses.