6 honorees to join Richland 1’s Hall of Fame

Six new inductees to Richland school district 1’s Hall of Fame were announced Monday.
The honorees are graduates from as far back as 1930 and as recent as 1997. The induction ceremony is set for Jan. 28 during the 13th annual gala at the metropolitan convention center.
With the new inductees, the number of honorees will reach 76.
Of the new members, the oldest, is former educator Thomas Sinkler Martin, who graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. Martin passed away in 1993.
The youngest is television journalist Craig Melvin who graduated from Columbia High School.
The rest of the inductees, their professions, the years they graduated and their high schools are: Bill Dukes, owner of the Blue Marlin restaurant, 1960 from Dreher; Benjamin Dunlap, former president of Wofford College, 1955 from Columbia High; Don Frierson, local radio broadcaster, 1969 from C.A. Johnson; and Ronald Rhames, president of Midlands Tech, 1973 from W. J. Keenan.
