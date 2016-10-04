Wrecks causing backups on I-26, I-20

Update:
S.C. Department of transportation is reporting the wrecks on Interstate 26 at Bush River Road and another on Interstate 20 at U.S. 321 are cleared.
Traffic maps indicate traffic still backed up on both interstates.
Traffic on I-26 is backed up to U.S. 176/Broad River Road.
Traffic on I-20 has worsened over the past hour, with traffic backed up starting at Bush River Road to South Lake Drive.
Check back for updates.
--
One wreck in Columbia and another in Lexington County are snaring traffic Tuesday morning.
S.C. Department of Transportation reported a wreck on Interstate 26 at the Bush River Road exit, exit 108A, around 7:26 a.m.
The wreck initially caused two right lanes of traffic to close.
SCDOT traffic maps are showing traffic is backed up almost to Koon Road, and traffic message signs along the roadway indicate traffic could be delayed between 40 to 50 minutes.
A wreck reported at 7:54 a.m. has closed the left lane of Interstate 20 at the U.S. 321 exit, exit 70.
Another reported at 8:09 a.m. indicated the two left eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed due to a wreck at the Bush River Road exit, exit 63.
A right lane of I-20 Eastbound is also closed at Mile Marker 117 for bridge repairs.
Traffic messages indicate there may be 12-20 minutes of delays on I-20 eastbound.
