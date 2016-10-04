Richland votes to buy body cameras, hold retreat out of town – again

Funding for body-worn cameras for 350 Richland County sheriff’s deputies got tentative approval from Richland County Council on Tuesday – but not without questions being raised.
Sheriff Leon Lott asked council to grant his department $646,428 – a lowered cost than was earlier brought to council – for the first-year purchase of body cameras, along with accompanying equipment and data storage technology. He’s also asked council to provide $105,000 to help pay the salaries of two employees to manage the data captured by the cameras.
The state has given the county $132,000 in one-time funding to go toward purchasing the body cameras.
Council gave a tentative OK to those requests, along with the request for $418,000 each of the next four years to maintain the body camera program, even though those figures were significantly higher than estimates made by county administration staff.
Interim county administrator Gerald Seals told council that his staff had estimated the cost at around $400,000 annually to fund the body camera purchase.
No more legal fee bailouts from council?
A $38,740 bailout for the Richland County elections office could be the last time County Council agrees to pay legal bills for an agency it does not directly oversee if council follows the suggestion of several council members.
Council members Greg Pearce, Seth Rose, Joyce Dickerson and Dalhi Myers proposed Tuesday that the county write a law prohibiting the payment of legal fees or financial judgments created by any department or agency, such as the elections office and the Recreation Commission, that are funded by not overseen by County Council.
Payment of the elections office’s legal bill – a year-and-a-half old judgment owed by the office and its citizen board members – requires a public hearing and a final vote by council to be OK’d.
Council to head to Charleston again
Council members once again will convene in Charleston for their annual agenda-setting retreat.
The Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston will host council and county staff – as well as any members of the public who choose to travel and attend – on Jan. 25-27, 2017.
Each year, council members and staff meet for three days to discuss plans for major policy items for the coming year.
Councilman Bill Malinowski, who suggested the retreat be held instead at the county’s Columbia headquarters, pointed out to his fellow council members that there is also an Embassy Suites in Columbia.
“What’s wrong with the Embassy Suites right here? Oh, no vacation?” Malinowski said.
He, along with council members Seth Rose and Julie-Ann Dixon voted against holding the retreat in Charleston. The same trio also opposed last year’s decision to meet in Charleston.
