These lanes would be reversed in an S.C. coastal evacuation

The state Department of Transportation said these roads would be affected by lane reversals if the South Carolina coast is evacuated on Wednesday because of Hurricane Matthew:
▪ Hilton Head: One lane is reversed to create three lanes traveling west on U.S. 278 at the intersection of the Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is approximately two miles in length.
▪ Beaufort: U.S. 21 is reversed to create three lanes at U.S. 21 Business and continues until U.S. 17.
▪ Charleston to Columbia: A full, four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston begins at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.
▪ Horry County: Horry County has two, four lane reversals: 1) S.C. 544 to U.S. 378 and 2) S.C. 22 (Conway Bypass) to S.C. 576 near Marion County.
