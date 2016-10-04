Need shelter from Hurricane Matthew? Airbnb has tool that could help you for free

A well-known online accommodations app has launched a tool that could help those evacuating ahead of Hurricane Matthew find a free place to stay in the Midlands.
Airbnb activated its disaster response tool on Tuesday, a day ahead of an evacuation of coastal South Carolina. Those who in urgen need of accommodations can connect with Airbnb hosts in the greater Columbia area who are opening their homes free of charge, according to a company news release.
Gov. Nikki Haley has declared a state of emergency and ordered mandatory evacuations of coastal areas by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by this storm, and we encourage all local residents to comply with government directives to find safe shelter,” company spokesman Nick Shapiro said in a news release. “This is the first time that Airbnb is activating the disaster response tool in advance of a crisis, and we hope that in doing so, the Airbnb community will come together to help those in need and ease the strain on emergency housing.”
