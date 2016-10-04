Local

October 4, 2016 10:38 PM

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbia

Area affected includes Old Forest Drive, near Fort Jackson Gate #2, in Richland County

Posted by Jeff Kidd

jkidd@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A boil water advisory has been issued for its water customers on the 3000 block of Bellingham Road, and Avondale Drive from its intersection with Summerlea Drive to its intersection with Abingdon Road. The City of Columbia is making a repair to a 6-inch line, which could result in bacterial contamination

These customers are urged to vigorously boil any water used for drinking, food preparation or making ice for at least one full minute before use.

For more information contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at (803) 545-3300.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Silent Witness- a somber Domestic Abuse Awareness Month ceremony

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos