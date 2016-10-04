Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbia

A boil water advisory has been issued for its water customers on the 3000 block of Bellingham Road, and Avondale Drive from its intersection with Summerlea Drive to its intersection with Abingdon Road. The City of Columbia is making a repair to a 6-inch line, which could result in bacterial contamination
These customers are urged to vigorously boil any water used for drinking, food preparation or making ice for at least one full minute before use.
For more information contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at (803) 545-3300.
