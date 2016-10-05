White Knoll High, Dent Middle first local shelters for Hurricane Matthew evacuees

White Knoll High School in Red Bank and Dent Middle School near the city of Forest Acres will open Wednesday afternoon as shelters for displaced Lowcountry residents being evacuated because of Hurricane Matthew, authorities said.
The school at 5643 Platt Springs Road can house up to 2,602 people, Lexington County officials said. Food will be provided.
Pets are not allowed at shelters run by the Red Cross. Officials are referring families with pets either to local hotels or to kennels that can board the animals.
The two schools are among several designated schools across in the two-county area slated to become shelters from the storm, officials said.
The shelter at White Knoll opens at 3 p.m. Dent Middle is to open sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Lexington County deputies will assist state troopers in directing traffic associated with the coastal evacuation, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.
Meanwhile, 30 Lexington 1 school buses went to Charleston to take evacuees to Greenville, school spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.
Drivers from Lexington 2 and Lexington-Richland 5 also went, but the number of buses from each is unknown, officials said.
County officials also announced that trash disposal and recycling centers are closed for the duration of the storm, with curbside trash collection continuing.
