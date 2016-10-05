Inmates fill sandbags to help prevent flooding

Inmates at Wateree correctional institute are filling sandbags to be distributed around the state in preparation for heavy rains anticipated with hurricane Matthew.
Local

Fixing Malfunction Junction - officials present plan

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials answered questions and made a presentation on plans to fix and improve safety at the intersection of I-20, I-26 and I-126, also known to motorists as Malfunction Junction. The event took place at Seven Oaks Elementary.

