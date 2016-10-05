Inmates fill sandbags to help prevent flooding

The 19th annual Silent Witness ceremony, hosted by Alan Wilson, was held Oct. 4 at the State House. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Victims shared their stories of loved ones who were killed by loved ones.
South Carolina Department of Transportation officials answered questions and made a presentation on plans to fix and improve safety at the intersection of I-20, I-26 and I-126, also known to motorists as Malfunction Junction. The event took place at Seven Oaks Elementary.