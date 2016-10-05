Gov. Haley says evacuation going smoothly; no price gouging reported

Evacuation of the Lowcountry coast is going smoothly, and no gouging of gasoline or hotel prices has been reported, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley said during a news conference early Wednesday evening.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 were reversed earlier in the day to speed the evacuation of Charleston and other Lowcountry areas. Haley said that trip is being completed in about 1 hour, 38 minutes.
Secretary Christy Hall of the S.C. Department of Transportation said the lane reversals could remain in effect until Friday. She added that state officials will reevaluate continuously as the storm progresses.
Haley said that anyone who gets on the reversed lanes on I-26 will not be able to get off the interstate until Columbia. She warned motorists to fuel up and not to cross the interstate median.
The reversal is expected to remain in place until Friday morning. Those travelling from Charleston west on eastbound lanes should fuel up their vehicles and be aware they cannot exit the interstate until they reach Columbia.
Haley said evacuation of Horry and Georgetown counties is still planned for noon Thursday but will not be confirmed until the morning.
Most hotels in South Carolina are full, Haley said, noting no price gouging for accommodations has been reported. No gasoline gouging has been reported, either, and deliveries around the state continue unimpeded, so no shortages are expected.
Haley said she was unaware of anyone showing up to take buses to shelters.
The governor and state emergency officials decided to send more than 250 buses from Greenville School District to the Lowcountry to bring anyone needing to evacuate to the Upstate.
Haley said Thursday morning state officials would reevaluate how many of those buses are needed and how many can be sent back to Greenville.
A National Weather Service forecaster said that even if Matthew continues to track seaward, the storm still could bring hurricane force winds, five to eight feet of water rising along the coast and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods.
