Columbia City Council’s District 4 special election set for Jan. 3

Jan. 3, 2017, is the date for a special election to fill the remainder of Columbia City Councilwoman Leona Plaugh’s term, council decided Wednesday.
Council also named citywide Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine as the new mayor pro tempore, a post Plaugh won earlier this year. The person holding that position serves as mayor in the absence of the elected mayor.
The election date was determined by state law, which includes a provision that such special elections may be postponed slightly when the date falls on a state holiday. That triggered the January date over what otherwise would have been Dec. 27.
Plaugh, who represented District 4, died Sept. 28 after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Her death leaves more than a year on her second term, which was to have ended Dec. 31, 2017.
