Charleston mayor urges evacuation as Hurricane Matthew comes closer

Echoing Gov. Nikki Haley’s earlier remarks, Charleston officials on Thursday urged residents to leave the city as soon as possible.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg did not have estimates for how many city residents have left the city during his 2 p.m., news conference. He cited Haley’s numbers, 175,000 residents, which she said were not enough.
“It really goes against my grain and against my nature to be inhospitable, but we’re asking everyone to please leave town,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s that time.”
Teckleburg stressed businesses would not be operating as usual, making the the city not a “great place to be hanging out over the next couple of days.”
He lauded Haley’s Wednesday evacuation order, calling it a “wise move on her part.” Teckleburg said the evacuation during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 was last-minute and it was “pandemonium.”
Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen said the evacuation of the city has gone well. He once again stressed to those who choose to stay that the city will have “very limited response capabilities” once the storm arrives.
“If you call 911, you will not get the normal response that you get on a daily basis,” Mullen said. “You’re not going to get a five- or seven-minute response.”
He said that once winds pick up past 45 mph, first responders will be pulled off the streets for their safety.
“Please understand that this is a serious storm,” Mullen said. “It’s a serious threat.”
The Charleston area is expected to face more issues with surge and flooding than with winds, said Doug Berry, forecaster at the Charleston office of the National Weather Service.
“Right now we are forecasting more of 3 to 5 feet with isolated amounts up to 8 feet,” said Berry of storm surge. “That’s still pretty high for the downtown Charleston area, especially if that coincides with the high tides on Friday and Saturday.”
Berry said flooding can extend up to Goose Creek, West Ashley and North Charleston along the rivers. But downtown Charleston is expected to see the worst of the rising waters.
