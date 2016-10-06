Collision in Lugoff mangles trucks, traps driver in cab

A truck driver was trapped inside his vehicle Wednesday after a loaded log truck collided with another tractor-trailer on U.S. 601 in Lugoff.
The wreck occurred at about 3:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Truck Stop near Interstate 20 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lugoff Fire Department. A loaded log truck tractor trailer was traveling south on U.S. 601 when another tractor-trailer turned from the northbound side at the Pilot Truck Stop into the southbound lane.
The log truck struck the side of the other rig, pinning the driver of the log truck inside the cab. The Lugoff Fire Department closed the southbound lanes of traffic and removed the driver. The driver was taken to Palmetto Richland by EMS.
No other injuries were reported.
Because of diesel fuel and engine oil spilled onto the roadway from the ruptured fuel tank and truck engine, the S.C. Department of Transportation and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control were called to the scene to help with cleanup. The scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control, according to the news release.
Comments