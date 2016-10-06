Pets Inc. looking for volunteer pet sitters as it takes on 70 animals from Pawleys Island

Pets Inc. in West Columbia is coping with 70 extra animals evacuated from the All 4 Paws shelter on Pawleys Island.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Pets Inc. director Sammy Wullmer said.
Pets Inc. also is helping people who evacuated to Columbia find homes and kennels able to foster their dogs and cats for a few days. Midlands evacuation shelters are not taking pets, and neither are many motels and hotels.
Volunteers are needed to help care for the temporary influx, Wullmer said. Donations of food and blankets also are welcome. Call (803) 739-9333 or go online at info@petsinc.org.
