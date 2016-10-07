Gov. Haley on Hurricane Matthew: This is going to hurt

Gov. Nikki Haley speaks Friday morning about Hurricane Matthew, saying that "this is going to hurt."
mwalsh@thestate.com

Local

Fixing Malfunction Junction - officials present plan

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials answered questions and made a presentation on plans to fix and improve safety at the intersection of I-20, I-26 and I-126, also known to motorists as Malfunction Junction. The event took place at Seven Oaks Elementary.

Editor's Choice Videos