Some Five Points stores bracing for hurricane

Some Five Points retailers in Columbia will not open Saturday as a precaution for the flooding that major storms sometimes bring to streets there.
“We know this area is prone to flooding,” said Eric Ruppe, a technician at ITech Connnections in the 600 block of Harden Street.
His store closed for the weekend Friday, with sandbags against its front door along with cell phones and computer equipment placed atop counters.
Edible Arrangements a few stores away also will be shut Saturday.
Store staff have sandbags on hand to place against the door when they leave Friday. “We know to get them ready,” store manager O’Con Shell said.
Meanwhile, Lexington County officials urged owners of private ponds – many of them in rural areas – to lower water levels to help keep dams from breaking and flooding roads and areas downstream.
