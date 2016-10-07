Charleston braces for Hurricane Matthew

The Holy City’s bustle was absent late Friday morning, as Charleston residents hunkered down in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew.
Few wandered the streets, while others were seen making last-minute preparations to their businesses along King Street. More than two dozen walked along The Battery, curious on how Hurricane Matthew was snarling the Charleston Harbor.
Meanwhile, city officials are working out of the newly renovated Gaillard Center, where Charleston’s emergency operations center is housed.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m., along with Police Chief Greg Mullen and Emergency Management Director Mark Wilbert.
Hurricane Matthew is expected to have major surge impact in the Lowcountry. The 11 a.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center placed the storm approaching closer to the lower South Carolina coast.
Forecasters at the Charleston office of the National Weather Service urged caution.
“If the current forecast is realized, the western eye wall of a category 2 hurricane could brush areas such as Kiawah Island, Folly Beach, Downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island with gusts in excess of 100 mph,” wrote the forecaster in the 11:40 a.m., discussion. “Frequent gusts to hurricane force could occur as far inland as Summerville.”
